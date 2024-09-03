Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 216,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of $540.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

