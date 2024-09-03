Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $38.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.82. 569,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $359.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock worth $9,153,485 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $81,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 283,416 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

