CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

CME Group Trading Down 2.1 %

CME stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average of $207.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

