China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on CJJD
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
