Charlie Bass Purchases 10,000 Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) Director Charlie Bass purchased 10,000 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,476,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,981.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charlie Bass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Charlie Bass purchased 10,000 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SCKT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 16,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.84. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

