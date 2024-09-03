Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Down 10.4% in August

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 119,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,528. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $996.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

