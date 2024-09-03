Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALM

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. 435,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,750. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.