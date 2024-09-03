Brett (BRETT) Price Tops $0.0711

Brett (BRETT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Brett has a total market capitalization of $704.43 million and $13.71 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brett token can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Brett has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.07638489 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $12,520,990.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

