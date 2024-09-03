BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Down 7.9%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $354.61 and last traded at $356.90. 753,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,080,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.61.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.89. The company has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGU. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

