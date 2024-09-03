Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $833,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 69.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 142.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 174,598 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 1,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

