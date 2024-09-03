BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.30

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 97247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.0% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 643,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 193,385 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 237,121 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

