BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.30

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 97247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
