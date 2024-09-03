Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.37

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 466981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

The firm has a market cap of C$703.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

