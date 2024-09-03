B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:BOSC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.85. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.79% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

