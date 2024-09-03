AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Joel Wilhite Sells 19,358 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 19,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $157,767.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Joel Wilhite sold 18,028 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $143,863.44.

On Friday, August 23rd, Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 2.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. UBS Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

