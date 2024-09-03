Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $437,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,284,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 156,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.85. 996,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,423. The stock has a market cap of $465.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

