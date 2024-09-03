AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,379,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,310,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

