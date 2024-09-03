Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. 41,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56. Atlanta Braves has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

