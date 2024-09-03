Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.29 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.20)-$(0.19) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,593. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

