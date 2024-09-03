ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 91656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on ARHT Media from C$0.20 to C$0.13 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.
