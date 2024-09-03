ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 91656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on ARHT Media from C$0.20 to C$0.13 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get ARHT Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ART

ARHT Media Stock Performance

About ARHT Media

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

(Get Free Report)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.