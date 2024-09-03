Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.05

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.05 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.08), with a volume of 7150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.08).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.13. The stock has a market cap of £30.96 million, a PE ratio of -294.64 and a beta of -0.15.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

