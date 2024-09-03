APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.78

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 3712085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

APA Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

