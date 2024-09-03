Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.83

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 103133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

