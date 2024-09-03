Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $593,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,569,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

