Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,306 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

