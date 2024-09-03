Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.40

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 175086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Africa Oil Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

