Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Shares Down 25%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 168,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 181,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

