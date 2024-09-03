Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 63 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.89. The firm has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

