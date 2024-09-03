874 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.13. 855,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,594. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

