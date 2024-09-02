Zentry (ZENT) Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Zentry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a market cap of $101.52 million and $4.72 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01689463 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $4,113,108.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

