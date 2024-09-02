Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Xylem worth $64,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XYL opened at $137.53 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

