Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA BHYB opened at $54.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $54.65.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile
