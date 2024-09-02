Xai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.41 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Xai has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $116.46 million and $12.41 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,274,518,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,735,518 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,273,038,466.075134 with 602,255,507.9683089 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.17987565 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $12,251,063.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

