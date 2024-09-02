Wrapped HBAR Price Reaches $0.0508 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $723,459.16 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,164,093 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 277,986,206.2120318 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04811193 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $671,558.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

