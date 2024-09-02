World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $750,502.96

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $110.74 million and approximately $750,502.96 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00037770 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000095 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,838,163 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.