Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires 480 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.65. 3,442,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,972. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.42 and a 200 day moving average of $232.90. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

