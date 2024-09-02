Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

DE traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,739. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

