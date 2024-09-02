Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 821.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 132,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.08. 23,010,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,968,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

