Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,139.20

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,139.20 ($67.77) and last traded at GBX 5,139.20 ($67.77), with a volume of 1442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,678.66 ($61.70).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($68.57) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.3 %
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,895.83%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.