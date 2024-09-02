Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,139.20

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,139.20 ($67.77) and last traded at GBX 5,139.20 ($67.77), with a volume of 1442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,678.66 ($61.70).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($68.57) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.3 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of £21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4,942.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,505.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,140.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,895.83%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

