West Wealth Group LLC Takes $244,000 Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $48.48. 177,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,218. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.
About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.
