West Wealth Group LLC Takes $244,000 Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $48.48. 177,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,218. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.