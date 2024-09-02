West Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.26. 64,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,910. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

