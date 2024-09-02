West Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 30,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $568.10. 1,082,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,270. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $569.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

