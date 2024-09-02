Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 5.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,187,000 after purchasing an additional 204,741 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

