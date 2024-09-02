WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0290 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $101.30 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,242,113,738 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,138,496 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,241,765,605.4710846 with 3,490,021,091.416225 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02842768 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,413,592.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

