Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $361.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.93.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

