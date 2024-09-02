Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 63.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 18.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 202,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,016,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,536 shares of company stock worth $2,536,251. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.