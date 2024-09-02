Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,308,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $295,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

