Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.24 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

