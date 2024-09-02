Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.20. The company had a trading volume of 318,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.