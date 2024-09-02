Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 535.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,799 shares of company stock worth $80,880,433. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $934.68. The company had a trading volume of 520,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $850.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $761.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

