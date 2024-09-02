Venom (VENOM) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Venom (VENOM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $252.25 million and $1.85 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venom alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,226,096,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,226,096,481.146175 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.13895268 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,952,079.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.